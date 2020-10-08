Aegean's first A321neo lands

The first A321neo aircraft, the largest member of the A320neo family, landed at Aegean Air’s base at Athens International Airport late last week. The airline is expected to take delivery of three more A321neos by spring, raising its total to nine A320/A321neo aircraft out of 46 that have been ordered.

The new Airbus A321neo is equipped with Pratt & Whitney new-generation engines and will bring about a reduction in carbon emissions per seat of up to 23% in comparison with the current Airbus fleet and up to 53% compared with Aegean’s initial Avro RJ100 aircraft 20 years ago – which was new at the time.

With an increased capacity of 220 passenger seats, reduced fuel consumption and an additional hour of flight time, the new Airbus A321neo is expected to offer Aegean an additional competitive advantage, after Covid-19.

Aegean chief executive Dimitris Gerogiannis said the new aircraft “will be the most important new tool for our team. We are proud to be able to welcome the first A321neo, and the three to follow, amid such difficult conditions.”