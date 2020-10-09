NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Athens municipal radio station to broadcast Covid-19 info in 12 languages

TAGS: Health

The city of Athens launched an information campaign about the Covid-19 pandemic for migrants and refugees in 12 languages, according to a press release on Thursday.

The municipality's announcement says the campaign will be supported by closer cooperation with migrant and refugee communities which participate in the Council for the Integration of Migrants & Refugees (SEMP), that met on Thursday with the participation of Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

Printed information will also be handed out in the city's streets, and will be broadcast on the municipal radio station Athens 9.84 FM in English, Arabic, French, German, Greek, Spanish, Italian, Kurdish, Urdu, Punjabi, Romanian and Farsi.

[ANA-MPA]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.