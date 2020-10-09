Athens municipal radio station to broadcast Covid-19 info in 12 languages

The city of Athens launched an information campaign about the Covid-19 pandemic for migrants and refugees in 12 languages, according to a press release on Thursday.

The municipality's announcement says the campaign will be supported by closer cooperation with migrant and refugee communities which participate in the Council for the Integration of Migrants & Refugees (SEMP), that met on Thursday with the participation of Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

Printed information will also be handed out in the city's streets, and will be broadcast on the municipal radio station Athens 9.84 FM in English, Arabic, French, German, Greek, Spanish, Italian, Kurdish, Urdu, Punjabi, Romanian and Farsi.

[ANA-MPA]