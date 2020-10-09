Mitsotakis does not rule out meeting Erdogan if tensions ease

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when exploratory talks between the two countries get underway if Ankara stopped its “provocations” in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The comments were made in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro published on Thursday.

He said that, through the German mediation, the two sides agreed that the talks would resume from where they left off in March 2016. “Let me clarify that the subject of these talks, as in previous rounds, remains unchanged: It is the delimitation of maritime zones. It's the only difference we have with Turkey,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.

In the meantime, he said, meetings could take place at the level of foreign ministers and even between Mitsotakis and Erdogan. He clarified that no such meeting is being planned.

“I reiterate that we could only consider these options if Turkey stops the provocations,” he added.