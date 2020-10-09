NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dendias visits Pristina to discuss EU path for Western Balkans

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Pristina on Friday to discuss issues relating to the European perspective of the Western Balkans and the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, accoridng to a foreign ministry statement.

During his visit, Dendias will meet with Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, Parliament President Vjosa Osmani, and Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla.

The officials will also discuss economic co-operation with an emphasis on energy.

Dendias will be accompanied by Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis.

