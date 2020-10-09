[Reuters]

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will tour Athens, Nicosia and Ankara next week as part of the continuous effort to rekindle the dialogue between the three countries ahead of the European Council Summit.

In a recent videoconference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for “quick steps” towards an agenda for the further development of EU-Turkey relations and reiterated the need to de-escalate regional tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.