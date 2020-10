A nine-year-old student died in his classroom in a village of Achaia, a region in the Peloponnese, on Friday.

According to initial information, the boy from the village of Stavrodromi lost consciousness during class. His teachers called the ambulance service (EKAV) and alerted the police.

His death was confirmed shortly after the ambulance came.

The forensic exam is expected to shed light on the causes of death which remain unknown.