Trump urged to press Erdogan over Varosha

Senators Robert Menendez and Chris Van Hollen have sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse a decision to open Varosha beach on Turkish-occupied Cyprus.

“We support a return to dialogue after months of tension caused by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, but this move raises serious questions on [Erdogan’s] genuine commitment to diplomacy,” they said.



“We understand that you have a close relationship with Erdogan and you communicate with him frequently. Please work with urgency to use your close friendship to ask him to comply with UN Security Council resolutions and stop damaging prospects for reunification negotiations,” they said.

