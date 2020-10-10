Washington slaps new tariffs on Greek aluminum sheet products

The United States is imposing new tariffs on $1.96 billion worth of aluminum sheet products from 18 countries after determining that the goods were being dumped – being exported at a price that is lower in the foreign importing market than the price in the exporter’s domestic market – US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday.



The tariffs were being immediately imposed on countries including Greece and Germany, even though the department’s determination that there was dumping was preliminary, he told Fox Business Network.



Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Italy, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey were also affected, he said.



Ross said the US International Trade Commission would make the final determination in February 2021.



[Reuters]