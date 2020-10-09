Ion Dragoumis: 100 years after his assassination

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens is marking the centenary of the assassination of Greek diplomat, politician and intellectual Ion Dragoumis (1978-1920) with a major exhibition.

“Ion Dragoumis: Between East and West. One Hundred Years After His Assassination,” will open on October 15. For the first time, rare documents and photos from Dragoumis’ personal papers will be showcased to the public. This rich family archive was donated to the American School in 1959 by Dragoumis’ brother Philippos.

Guests can join the American School on October 15 at 7 p.m. for a virtual preview of the exhibition, followed by a lecture featuring Roderick Beaton, Emeritus Koraes Professor of Modern Greek & Byzantine History, Language & Literature at King's College London. Professor Beaton will discuss Dragoumis’ identity politics in conjunction with Eleftherios Venizelos’ Great Idea (Megali Idea).

