Pompeo: Coercion, bullying, military activity not the way to resolve disputes

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Turkey to refrain from aggressive actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and instead resort to international law to resolve maritime disputes.

“There are mechanisms, legal mechanisms, international law that can resolve [a maritime dispute],” Pompeo said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt of the Hugh Hewitt Show when asked about tensions between Greece and Turkey in the region.

“Coercion, bullying, military activity is not the way to resolve it,” Pompeo said.

“I hope that every party that is engaged there will come to see that, and they’ll get back to the negotiating table and resolve their maritime conflicts,” he said.



While acknowledging Turkey’s crucial role in assisting the security of NATO’s southern flank, Pompeo criticized Ankara’s decision to purchase the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

“It’s unfortunate what they’ve chosen to do by purchasing the S-400 weapons system. We urge them to reconsider that and to pull it back,” he said.

