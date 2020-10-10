NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Citizenship exams for foreign nationals from May

TAGS: Migration

The first examinations for foreign nationals wanting to acquire Greek citizenship will be held in May 2021, following the approval of a bill in Parliament late Thursday which stipulates that candidates must display a sufficient knowledge of Greek history, geography, culture and politics, as well as a sufficient command of the language in written tests to become citizens.

Over the next few weeks, the Interior Ministry is to set up two committees; the first will be a seven-member panel of educationalists that will be tasked with compiling 300 questions on history and geography and 100 questions on language for the exams, while the second 11-member panel will be charged with organizing and conducting the tests.

A key goal of the new law is to accelerate the current process of issuing citizenship, as interviews with candidates who submitted applications in 2015 and 2016 are still pending. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.