Citizenship exams for foreign nationals from May

The first examinations for foreign nationals wanting to acquire Greek citizenship will be held in May 2021, following the approval of a bill in Parliament late Thursday which stipulates that candidates must display a sufficient knowledge of Greek history, geography, culture and politics, as well as a sufficient command of the language in written tests to become citizens.

Over the next few weeks, the Interior Ministry is to set up two committees; the first will be a seven-member panel of educationalists that will be tasked with compiling 300 questions on history and geography and 100 questions on language for the exams, while the second 11-member panel will be charged with organizing and conducting the tests.

A key goal of the new law is to accelerate the current process of issuing citizenship, as interviews with candidates who submitted applications in 2015 and 2016 are still pending.