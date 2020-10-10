Greek president hails timeless ties with Italy on state visit

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou walk by a guard of honor in Rome Friday. The Greek president arrived in Italy for an official visit and held talks with Conte as well as her Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella. She was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis. “This is my first official visit abroad after Cyprus, and I believe that this is particularly important, because Greece and Italy, two neighboring Mediterranean countries, are linked by historical ties of friendship. After all, our two peoples have always had very close contacts, from antiquity until today,” she said. [ANA-MPA]