ATHEX: Benchmark climbs to a 3-week high

Greek stocks continued on their upward trajectory on Friday, helping the benchmark clear the 650-point mark and reach its highest point in three weeks. This was despite the majority of banks heading south.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 648.56 points, adding 1.02% to Wednesday’s 641.99 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 4.12%, which may well lead to some profit-taking at the start of next week.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.35% to close at 1,547.89 points, but the banks index slipped 0.05%.

Sarantis outperformed, jumping 4.72%, Hellenic Petroleum climbed 2.89%, Titan Cement earned 2.11%, Piraeus Port Authority improved 1.23% and OTE telecom grabbed 1.19%, as Ellaktor fell 1.23%, National Bank declined 0.85%, Piraeus Bank lost 0.45% and Public Power Corporation eased 0.45%.

In total 57 stocks enjoyed gains, 39 sustained losses and six remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €36.6 million, down from Thursday’s €50.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.65% to close at 44.40 points.