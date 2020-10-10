Greek enterprises will be able to receive low-interest loans for cooperations, mergers and acquisitions, as well as other actions to expand their size, in the context of the Next Generation EU fund.

The encouragement of this kind of corporate activity will be one of the main directions among the Greek proposals Athens will submit to the European Commission in early November, according to Finance Ministry sources.

Private investments will be funded from the loans the Next Generation EU fund will include. Greece is set to receive 19.5 billion euros in grants and €12.5 billion in loans, and the government intends to immediately utilize both sets of resources.

According to a source in the ministerial committee that is preparing the proposals, enterprises in Greece currently borrow at interest rates some 200 basis points above those of their European Union peers; therefore, there is an incentive for using the low-interest loans of the European Union’s recovery fund, allowing companies to access credit that has better terms than borrowing from banks.

Besides increases in the size of corporations, which the committee led by Nobel laureate Sir Christopher Pissarides also supports, the loans will also fund by priority private investments in green energy and in digital transition. Other priorities include programs for combating tax and social security evasion and for the reform and digital operation of justice.

Kathimerini understands that Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a conference call with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his staff on Thursday, and her response was quite warm. A source reported she said it was all “music to my ears.”

The preparation of the Greek proposals will be in four stages: The first, already completed, concerned the determination of the main directions. The second includes the detailed description and budget of each project, with the determination of the milestones and targets for their completion. In the third stage external consultants will assess the green and digital contents and costs, while the fourth will add up all proposals for a final assessment and selection based on how realistic they are.