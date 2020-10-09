E-stores fail to inform consumers

More than seven out of 10 online stores offer consumers little to no information on their rights, according to a random inspection by the General Secretariat of Commerce and Consumer Protection of e-stores selling electronic appliances.

This finding is particularly concerning given that in recent years – and especially during the 2020 spring lockdown – online commerce sales have soared. It also offers an additional explanation for the numerous incidents of fraud revealed recently, leading to high fines in some cases.

The random checks the secretariat conducted on August 26-31 and again on September 7 showed that 75% of websites fail to offer consumers clear information about how they can back out of a contract, and 43% of sites do not inform consumers about those rights at all.

The quick survey also found that 72% of websites offer users no information about their rights in case of delivery delays by the supplier.

The next step is for the secretariat to inform the association of online traders about the findings and they will warn their members to comply with the rules.