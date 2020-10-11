Greece faces three significant crises – on the health front, in the economy and in relations with Turkey – and none of them can be put on hold. The country’s future, however, cannot be put on hold either.

As the government works hard to address these emergency situations, it must also make sure to carry out its original plan. This concerns opening the economy to new technologies and allowing the creation of new ecosystems that will provide rewarding jobs. It also concerns efforts to make the country more attractive to all the talent that has emigrated in recent years.

The recent initiatives taken with regard to the Microsoft investment and the acceleration of the 5G network show that the government is aware of these needs and the plan is on track.