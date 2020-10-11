The lockdown that was imposed earlier this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus had a significantly negative impact on the mental health and social behavior of children and adolescents, Kathimerini understands.

Calls to the MeYpostirizo (I support myself) helpline of the University of Athens‘ pediatric clinic quadrupled between March 23 when the lockdown was imposed and early May when restrictions started being lifted. According to Artemis Tsitsika, assistant professor at the Athens University Medical School and president of the Hellenic Society of Adolescent Medicine, the helpline received a barrage of calls from parents seeking advice for children showing signs of depression, isolation and frustration.

A third of the calls related to young boys – mostly for excessive internet use and aggression – while girls tended to suffer from isolation and eating disorders, Tsitsika said.