City of Athens offering free mammograms

The City of Athens is offering free mammograms every Wednesday for the next month.

The exams, which are being offered in cooperation with the Aghioi Anargyroi Oncological Hospital, will be conducted at the hospital’s friendship guild at 2 Tirynthos Street in Ano Patissia from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on: October 14, October 21, November 4 and November 11.

Appointments can be arranged by telephoning 210.362.6587 daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The test is available for women aged between 40 and 69 who have not had a mammogram for the past year and have no history of breast cancer, biopsy or cosmetic breast surgery.

