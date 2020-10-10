PM visits landmark contemporary art museum

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (front right), accompanied by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, is seen during a tour on Saturday of the permanent collection at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST), which officially opened its doors after 20 years of works and deliberations in February. ‘The museum is becoming a pole of attraction that not only benefits the city but also gets it on the international map,’ he said. A total 172 works by 78 local and foreign artists are displayed over 3,000 square meters spread across three floors at the former Fix brewery on Syngrou Avenue, an architectural legacy of post-war modernism. [Dimitris Papamitsos/PM's office/via ANA-MPA]