Coronavirus: Information campaign in 12 languages

The City of Athens has launched an information campaign about the Covid-19 pandemic for migrants and refugees in 12 languages.

According to the municipality’s announcement issued late on Thursday, the campaign will be supported by closer cooperation with communities that participate in the Council for the Integration of Migrants & Refugees (SEMP), whose representatives met with Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis on Thursday.

Printed information will also be handed out in the city’s streets and will be broadcast on the municipal radio station Athens 9.84 FM in English, Arabic, French, German, Greek, Spanish, Italian, Kurdish, Urdu, Punjabi, Romanian and Farsi.