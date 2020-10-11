GD trial: Sentencing of members, associates expected Monday

The sentencing hearing for leading members and associates of the far-right Golden Dawn party who were convicted last week of multiple crimes is expected to resume Monday.

On Friday, defense lawyers for 18 former party lawmakers and dozens of other members and supporters presented arguments for more lenient sentences.

The defense of party leader Nikos Michaloliakos demanded the recognition of three mitigating factors – a lack of prior convictions, his remorse and fact that the trial took so long.

The five-year politically charged trial involved 68 defendants and more than 200 witnesses.