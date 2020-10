Greek health authorities announced 306 new coronavirus cases Saturday, as well as five new deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is 22,078, with 436 deaths.

A record 100 patients are on ventilators.

While the median age of those who have got sick of the virus is 40, that of the dead is 79. Among the 436 fatalities, 96.6 percent were either above 70 or had another serious disease.

[AP]