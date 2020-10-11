13 coronavirus deaths are a new daily record

Greek health authorities announced a daily record 13 deaths from the coronavirus Sunday, along with 280 new cases of the disease.

There are 93 patients on ventilators, down from 100 Saturday. The number of people who have exited intensive care remained the same, at 238.

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is 22,358, with 449 deaths.

New restrictions in the number of people allowed in restaurants, museums and archaeological sites are imposed from Monday in the capital Athens and several regions around the country where the incidence of new cases is considered particularly high.

