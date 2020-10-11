New handout package not ruled out

The government is not ruling out a surprise package of handouts or tax cuts, depending on fiscal conditions, spokesman Stelios Petsas told Skai TV on Saturday.

“The main direction of our policy concerns the reduction to taxes and [social security] contributions, as well as more jobs for Greeks and security for everyone,” said Petsas.

However, he added, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis may announce an unexpected set of measures to lighten the burden on households and corporations, on the condition that there is enough fiscal leeway for this to happen.

“The prime minister may undertake an initiative that had not been planned for at a specific point in time,” Petsas said.

Regarding a recent Kathimerini report about proposals for the reduction or even abolition of the supplementary property tax, Petsas reiterated that all scenarios aimed at lightening the pressure on taxpayers are being examined, but added that no specific decisions have been made at this time on this particular issue.

Nevertheless, the government spokesman did stress that in any case the administration remains firmly committed to the eventual abolition of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA), when conditions allow it.