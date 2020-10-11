Turkish research vessel sent out again

Turkey is again sending research vessel Oruc Reis, ostensibly to search for oil and gas, including inside the Greek continental shelf, once again raising tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Antalya station has issued a navigational warning (NAVTEX) with effect from October 12-22.

The NAVTEX issued is the following:

TURNHOS N/W : 1262/20

MEDITERRANEAN SEA

1. SEISMIC SURVEY, BY R/V ORUÇREİS, ATAMAN AND CENGİZHAN FROM 120600Z OCT 20 TO 222059Z OCT 20 IN AREA BOUNDED BY;

35 34.82 N - 028 00.13 E

35 34.83 N - 028 28.78 E

35 36.77 N - 028 28.77 E

35 59.87 N - 029 22.85 E

35 59.87 N - 029 34.20 E

35 59.92 N - 029 59.75 E

35 42.52 N - 030 04.35 E

34 49.53 N - 028 00.07 E

35 09.32 N - 028 00.05 E

6 NM BERTH REQUESTED.

2. CANCEL THIS MESSAGE 222059Z OCT 20.

The vessel will pass very close to Greece's easternmost island complex of Kastelorizo, Ro and Stroggili.

Turkey disputes that Kastelortizo, just off Turkey's southern coast, has a continental shelf of its own.

The vessel will not enter Greece's territorial waters.

The NAVTEX calls into question prospective exploratory talks at expert level between Greece and Turkey and comes two days before the visit of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to Ankara aimed at kick-starting these talks.