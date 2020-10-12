Greece slams ‘unreliable’ Turkey over new Navtex

Greece has slammed Turkey for issuing a maritime advisory, or Navtex, saying that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will carry out a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean over the next ten days.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the unauthorized Turkish Navtex for exploration south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo issued late Sunday “constitutes a major escalation and direct threat to peace and security in the region.” It urged Ankara to revoke its decision.

The move, which comes a few days after Turkey committed to propose a date for the start of a new round of exploratory talks between the two sides, demonstrates that Turkey remains “unreliable” and unwilling to truly engage in dialogue, the ministry said.

“[Turkey] insists on aggressive and illegal tactics reminiscent of previous centuries, confirming beyond doubt its status as the main factor of instability and lawlessness in the region,” it said.

“Greece will continue to defend its sovereignty and sovereign rights, while at the same time contributing to the consolidation of regional security and stability,” it said.

Last month, Ankara withdrew Oruc Reis from Greece’s continental shelf to “allow for diplomacy" ahead of a European Union summit. European leaders threatened Turkey with penalties if it continued its operations in the region.