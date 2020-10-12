Court rules Golden Dawn leadership not eligible for leniency

European Parliament member Yiannis Lagos (center) who had been found guilty along with others of leading a criminal organization, and face five to 15 years in prison, seats in a court, waiting for his sentencing in Athens, Monday.

An Athens Appeals Court has ruled that the leadership of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn’s leadership is not eligible for leniency.



The seven leaders of Golden Dawnm – Nikos Michaloliakos, Christos Pappas, Artemis Matthaiopoulos, Ilias Panagiotaros, Ilias Kasidiaris, Yiannis Lagos and Giorgos Germenis – now face prison terms of 5-15 years for running a criminal organization.

The court found mitigating circumstances only for four former MPs.

Furthermore, there will be no leniency for Giorgos Roupakias for the murder of Pavlors Fyssas, and to those tied to the attacks on the Egyptian fishermen and the PAME unionists.



