Greece issues counter-Navtex as Oruc Reis leaves port of Antalya

Greece’s Iraklio Navtex station on the island of Crete Monday issued a counter-Navtex in response to Turkey’s maritime advisor Sunday saying that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will carry out a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean over the next ten days.



According to the Greek notice, an unauthorized station has broadcast a Navtex inside a Greek Navtex service area for “unauthorized and illegal activity in an area that overlaps the Greek continental shelf.”



It added that the Iraklio Navtex station has the authority to broadcast Navtex messages in the area.



In a statement Monday, the Greek Foreign Ministry said that the Turkish Navtex for exploration south of the island of Kastellorizo “constitutes a major escalation and direct threat to peace and security in the region.” It urged Ankara to recall its decision.



Reports monday said that the Oruc Reis has left the port of Antalya.