Dendias in Luxembourg for foreign ministers’ meeting

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was on Monday visiting Luxembourg to attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council.



The Ministers of Foreign Affairs were to discuss current issues, including Turkey’s illegal actions in Varosha, the situation in Belarus, and Nagorno-Karabakh.



The talks were to focus on the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, EU-Russia relations, and the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean.



On the margins of the Council, Dendias was to meet with his colleagues from Estonia and Bulgaria.



Before the Council proceedings, Dendias was sheduled to participate in an EU working breakfast with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud.