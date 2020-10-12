PM to brief EU’s Michel over fresh Turkish provocations

Turkey’s decision to send the Oruc Reis research vessel to the eastern Mediterranean and to orchestrate the partial opening of an abandoned town on occupied Cyprus is set to be the focus of a telephone call between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Council President Charles Michel later Monday.



Greece and Turkey had recently agreed to resume exploratory talks. The Greek Foreign Ministry on Monday called the Turkish Navtex a “major escalation and a direct threat to peace and security in the region,” while government spokesman Stelios Petsas said “Turkey has proven it lacks credibility.”



EU leaders recently warned Turkey it would face further sanctions unless it halted its activities in the region.



EU leaders are set to meet again in Brussels on October 15-16.