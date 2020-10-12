Trial into 2019 murder of US scientist starts on Tuesday in Crete

The trial into the brutal murder of an American scientist on the island of Crete in the summer of 2019 is due to start in the city of Rethymno on Tuesday.

Suzanne Eaton, 60, was abducted, raped and killed while going for a jog during a conference at the Orthodox Academy in Hania on July 2, 2019.

A 28-year-old local man has allegedly confessed to running her down with his car and then taking her to a nearby cave that was used as a bunker in World War II, where he raped and killed her.