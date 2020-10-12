Katrougalos lauds China for eradicating poverty

The shadow foreign minister of the leftist SYRIZA party Giorgos Katrougalos has described the imminent eradication of absolute poverty in China, 10 years before the relevant global goal of the United Nations, as a “historic achievement.”



Addressing Monday’s international teleconference on poverty eradication organized by the Communist Party of China, Katrougalos noted that 770.4 million people were in extreme poverty in the 1970s and by the end of 2019 the number dropped to only 5.51 million.



“This performance represents over 70 percent of global poverty reduction,” he said, while bemoaning that more than 10 percent of the world’s population still live in extreme poverty.