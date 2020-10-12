Fugitive caught after 21 months on the run
A 36-year-old fugitive who had not returned from the prison furlough he was granted in January 2019 has been arrested, police said on Monday.
The escapee, a foreign national, was caught on Sunday afternoon in the area of Evosmos, Thessaloniki, by police officers of the Special Operations Teams Department of the local Security Directorate.
He was tracked down in a car that was being driven by a 49-year-old, who was also arrested.
A subsequent search of the car yielded a firearm with cartridges and a stolen driver’s license.
The fugitive had violated the furlough from the Agricultural Detention Center of Kassandra, where he was serving a prison sentence for theft.