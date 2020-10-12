Fugitive caught after 21 months on the run

A 36-year-old fugitive who had not returned from the prison furlough he was granted in January 2019 has been arrested, police said on Monday.



The escapee, a foreign national, was caught on Sunday afternoon in the area of ​​Evosmos, Thessaloniki, by police officers of the Special Operations Teams Department of the local Security Directorate.



He was tracked down in a car that was being driven by a 49-year-old, who was also arrested.



A subsequent search of the car yielded a firearm with cartridges and a stolen driver’s license.



The fugitive had violated the furlough from the Agricultural Detention Center of Kassandra, where he was serving a prison sentence for theft.