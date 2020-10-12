Authorities confirm 295 new coronavirus infections, seven deaths

Greek health authorities announced on Monday 295 new cases of the coronavirus for the past 24 hours, of which 40 were imported and detected at he country’s entry points.

The total number of infections confirmed in Greece stands at 22,652.

Seven patients died bringing the number of fatalities to 456. The median age of the victims is 79, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

There are also 91 patients, with a median age of 68, hooked on ventilators, while another 240 have left ICU.

Finally, the total number of tests conducted by EODY health officials is 1,429,670 and the number of Rapid Ag tests rose to 25,817.