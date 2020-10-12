NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Court rejects former GD lawmaker's call to dismiss court

IOANNA MANDROU

A court in Athens rejected on Monday an appeal by a member of the European Parliament and former Golden Dawn lawmaker to dismiss the court, which he claimed had a “bias” against the neo-Nazi party.

Ioannis Lagos, who faces up to 15 years in prison after being convicted last week of being a member of a criminal organization, traveled from Brussels to Athens to attend the sentencing hearings.

“I believe that there is a prevailing bias against the defendants and that the judges involved in the case came under direct and indirect pressure from the political establishment,” Lagos said in court.

A new panel of judges was appointed to consider his demand, which a prosecutor proposed be rejected on the basis of lack of evidence, and after several hours dismissed his appeal.

