German foreign minister cancels visit to Ankara

[AP]

Germany’s Foreign Minister cancelled a scheduled visit to Ankara, a few hours after Turkey announced it was sending again research vessel Oruc Reis for a new research mission in the eastern Mediterranean.

The final announcement on the details of Maas’ visit were made on Monday afternoon by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, who said the minister will travel to Athens and Nicosia.

Asked by German media why Maas is not travelling to Turkey, the spokesperson simply reiterated that the minister’s plans includes only Greece and Cyprus.