Hines-Henderson to transform Odeon Starcity into a hotel

Despite the decline in tourism, a number of investment projects in the sector are proceeding so as to capitalize on the rise in demand when normalcy returns to tourism.

One such example is the decision by the Hines-Henderson consortium to proceed with turning the former Odeon Starcity cineplex on Syngrou Avenue into a five-star hotel unit.

Its architecture study was approved a few days ago, allowing for the full reconstruction of the property.

