Enel Green Power eyes expansion in Greece

Green ports, smart islands and repowering are the new, promising sectors in the Greek market for Enel Green Power besides its interest in strengthening its portfolio in solar and wind energy parks.



The Greek operations of the Italian company, a global pioneer in renewables, include the major wind park at Kafireas in Evia and a total of 58 RES projects with a combined capacity of 475 megawatts.



Its Europe director, Aristotelis Hantavas, told an investment conference in Athens last Friday that Enel Green Power is ready to make new investments in Greece, but stressed that they require a stable regulatory framework.