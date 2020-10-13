MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Athens marks anniversary of liberation from Nazis

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (second from left) attends an event on the Acropolis on Monday marking the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Athens from the Nazis. ‘On this day, 76 years ago, Athens was liberated from the Nazi yoke. It was a day of national uplifting, collective joy and a revival of hope, and one that vindicated the struggle and sacrifices of the Greek people during the years of the German Occupation,’ she said, stressing the hope that Greece, the country that gave birth to democracy, will ‘never again see exponents and supporters of Nazism, fascism and intolerance.’ The Nazis occupied Athens for three-and-a-half years. [Thodoris Manolopoulos/ANA-MPA]

