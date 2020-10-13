The Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) is creating an online platform to facilitate the comparison of the various power rate programs in the deregulated local market that come to as many as 200.



The energy watchdog has completed the Price Comparison Instrument in cooperation with consultant iKnowHow Informatics and is now ready to open it up it to consumers for use within this month.



Providers will upload their rates and will be obliged to update them when they introduce any changes.



This is meant to help power consumers navigate the sea of offers that have even proved problematic for RAE.