PM to meet with foreign ministers of Canada, Germany on Tuesday
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with the foreign ministers of Canada and Germany on Tuesday.
The Greek premier will meet with Canada's Francois-Philippe Champagne at 1 p.m. and with Germany's Heiko Maas at 7 p.m.
Both meetings will be held at Maximos Mansion, the prime ministerial headquarters.
At 5 p.m., Mitsotakis will address the event of the official launch of "Elevate Greece", a digital platform for start-ups which includes a National Register of Start-Ups.