Greece was prepared for any eventuality, minister says

Greece was prepared for “any eventuality” in the tensions with Turkey, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis told state-run broadcaster ERT on Monday evening, commenting on Turkey’s decision to launch new exploratory activities in a region reaching up to 6.5 nautical miles from the greek island of Kastellorizo.

“We were prepared for any eventuality…when your alleged interlocutor is the President of Turkey, nothing is entirely predictable,” he said.

That is why “we had planned ahead to have in the conclusions of the last European Council a clause which is very specific: that the talks should take place in conditions of peace, otherwise the decision of the European Council will be revised by December.”