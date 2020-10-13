PM appoints Thanos Dokos as new national security advisor

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday announced the appointment of academic Thanos Dokos as his advisor on security issues.

Dokos, director-general at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), has served as alternate Natonal Security advisor since October 2019.

He has a PhD in international relations from Cambridge University, has lectured at Greek universities and academic institutions and has also worked at both the Defense and Foreign ministries.

According to the prime minister's office, his immediate priorities are to complete the national security strategy and establish a National Security Council.

The position of NSA had remained vacant since the Alexandros Diakopoulos resigned in August 19, after said in a television appearance that the Turkish seismic vessel Oruc Reis had conducted seismic survey in Greek waters, a statement that contradicted the official government line.