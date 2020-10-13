NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Cyprus parliament speaker, filmed on citizenship probe, to abstain from duties

TAGS: Cyprus

Cyprus's parliamentary speaker, filmed in an undercover video on a controversial citizenship scheme, said on Tuesday he would abstain from his duties until an investigation was completed.

Demetris Syllouris, who is the second-highest ranking official of Cyprus, made the announcement shortly after the government announced it was suspending a citizenship for investment programme - long panned by critics as open to abuse and fraught with weaknesses.

Syllouris said he would be abstaining from duties from Oct. 19.

[Reuters]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.