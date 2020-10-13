PM, Canadian FM discuss economic, defense cooperation, Turkey

Τhe possibilities of political, economic and defense cooperation between Greece and Canada were discussed by Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in Athens on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis raised the issue of Turkey’s activities in the eastern Mediterranean which violate Greek and Cypriot sovereignty, the prime minister’s office said.

The two sides also cited the investments made by Canadian firms in Greece and discussed the possibility for further business activity.