Dendias to meet German counterpart Tuesday

Greece’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias will meet with his German counterpart Heiko Maas at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The talks will focus on current developments in the Eastern Mediterranean in light of Turkey’s provocative actions, as well as on EU-Turkey relations, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



Before departing Berlin, Maas said Greece and Cyprus had both German and European Union backing in their dispute with Turkey, but urged an “honest effort on all sides” to find a solution.

