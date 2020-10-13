NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Makeshift weapons seized at Ritsona migrant camp

TAGS: Crime

Police on Tuesday arrested two migrants and detained a third for questioning after confiscating four homemade bats – two wooden and two metal – as well as six homemade swords from container homes at the migrant reception facility in Ritsona, north of Athens.

The third suspect is believed to have used a saw to fashion blades ranging in length from 56 to 64 centimeters.

Two of the suspects were to face a prosecutor on charges of illegal weapons possession while the third was being questioned.

