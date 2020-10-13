School teacher arrested for brutal attack on dog

In the latest incident of animal cruelty, a man was arrested on Tuesday for repeatedly stabbing a dog in the street in the suburb of Nikaia, west of Athens.

According to an eyewitness who notified the police, the perpetrator, reportedly a school teacher, had the dog in a headlock while repeatedly stabbing it with a knife in the stomach and chest area, piercing its lung.

At the same time, another man hit the dog on the head with a metal broomstick. Both men took off before police arrived, but the teacher was later tracked down at his home and arrested.

Neighbors of the suspect told Skai TV that he would regularly threaten locals because they fed stray dogs in the neighborhood.

The dog underwent surgery and was reportedly in critical condition yesterday. It had a collar and authorities were looking for its owner.