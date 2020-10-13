Greece and the US: Building stronger defense relations

For the seventh year in a row, the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is organizing the Greek entry in the Association of the US Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exhibition that takes place every October in Washington, DC.

The event, which starts on Tuesday, is being hosted online this year due to the pandemic and runs through Friday.

As part of the program of events, on Thursday at 4 p.m. (Greek time) it will host a virtual debate titled “Greece and the United States: Building Stronger Defense Ties through Multilevel Collaborations.”

The discussion will address the further enhancement of defense relations between the US and Greece through multi-level cooperation.

Participants in the debate, which will be opened by AmCham President Nikos Bakatselos, include Greek Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, US Ambassador in Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Jeffrey White, and a number of important business representatives from the defense industries of Greece and the US.

For more information visit www.amcham.gr.