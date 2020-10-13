Talks with Turkey not possible, Mitsotakis tells German foreign minister

Greece will not engage in exploratory talks with Turkey as long as Turkish survey vessel Oruc Reis remains in its continental shelf waters, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday.

“We will obviously not hold talks [with Turkey] under these circumstances,” Mitsotakis said during a meeting with Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Athens.

He said that EU leaders had in their recent summit presented Turkey with two possible options, namely closer ties with the bloc or penalties if Ankara chose to continue with its aggressive behavior.